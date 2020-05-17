Maribel Guardia ceMaribel Guardia celebrates her 5 million followers with a huge crown and body makeup celebrates her 5 million followers with a huge crown and few clothes | Instagram

Maribel Guardia celebrates her 5 million followers with a huge crown and body makeup. The driver is one of the favorite celebrities from the entertainment world, which has been more than clear, since she reached 5 million followers on her official Instagram account, for which she seems to be very happy and grateful.

To celebrate this event, Maribel Guardia has uploaded a hot photo in which he boasts his beautiful figure, covering his body only with some silver decorations and wearing a huge crown, with which he has been crowned as the favorite of social networks.

And is that Maribel Guardia He daily and faithfully shares with his followers different events of his family life, such as the birthday of his son and grandchildren, as well as photographs in which he presumes his body with different outfits, for which he has become very popular on instagram.

Maribel Guardia He has decided that reaching 5 million followers deserved a good photograph, so he has used the body makeup to decorate her body and be very natural for her followers, thanking them for their support and reminding them that they should stay home.

Maribel Guardia looks radiant, which is not surprising since it has always been very affective to exercise, he has even shared his workouts at home and maintains good eating habits, which is reflected in his eternal youth and incredible figure with which he surprises his followers daily at his 60 years of age.

