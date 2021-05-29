Maribel Guardia celebrates 62 years showing off her figure in a purple swimsuit

With 62 years old and a prolific career in the middle of the show, the beautiful Costa Rican actress, Maribel Guardia, posted a fiery photograph in which she showed off her spectacular figure wearing a tiny and flirty two-piece swimsuit in purple, causing a sensation among his millions of followers.

The beautiful ‘tica’ actress looked stunning and showed her stylized figure jumping and looking radiant in a purple swimsuit, showing off her flat abdomen, the product of long hours in the gym and a strict diet.

“#happy Birthday to me. Thanks god. for each breath, for my son’s hugs, my husband’s kisses, my grandson’s smiles, my mother’s love, and the unconditional affection of my fans ¡Arriba la vida! ”, he wrote in his publication.

Through her Instagram account, Maribel Guardia reaffirmed her beauty, posing provocatively and showing off her perfect figure with a two-piece swimsuit that highlighted her attributes.

In the first of two images you can see the actress of soap operas such as Corona de Lágrimas and Niña Italiana Viene a Mararse posing next to a pool and leaning on a pillar, with the tiny swimsuit and a big smile, for which she received praise from the entire Instagram community, who could not believe how perfect she looks at 62.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most conserved celebrities in the middle of the show, whose lifestyle and beauty that endures through the years, has served as an inspiration for women of different generations who want to take care of themselves to be like her at their age .

40 years of artistic career support Maribel Guardia, in which she has participated in 17 soap operas, 11 television programs such as La Hora Pico and Hoy; 7 plays, and 38 films, for which she has been nominated for various awards, such as an Ariel.

