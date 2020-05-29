Photo: Instagram Maribel Guardia

She looks beautiful as she always has

By Levy Martínez

Friday, May 29, 2020, at 12:08

Photo: Instagram Maribel Guardia

Maribel Guardia celebrated 61 years in a big way. The singer enjoyed the company of her family, with whom she passes the quarantine, and an impressive arrangement of balloons that spelled her name.

Maribel published a photo on her official Instagram account where she appears happy with the balloons, wearing a multicolored dress with transparencies, looking like a queen and with his already well-known body, proving that age is just a number.

“Happy birthday to me !!! Thank God for one more year, for my family, for you, my friends, for the dreams fulfilled and the goals achieved. In these difficult times we live, it is when I value each breath the most and the times I I’m out of breath with joy, “he wrote in the post.

I keep saying “I offer a prayer to heaven for the health of our planet to end this pandemic that so much pain and learning is leaving us, better times will come full of light and blessings, God will not abandon us. Meanwhile, Thanks to life !!! “.

Her millions of followers, some of the most devoted in social networks, filled her with congratulations “Happy birthday my beautiful Maribel that this year continues to be very blessed for you. You deserve all the love we send you. “

Her husband, Marco Chacón, dedicated some beautiful words to him “It is a privilege and a pleasure to share this life project together. I could not understand a day without your smile, or a night without your hug. Companion, accomplice of a thousand stories, you are my most precious materialized dream, my most valuable treasure. I find in all the beautiful things, in the goodness and in all the good wishes that always spring from your being. I cannot conceive life without you “.

We recommend you on video

NEWSLETTER

Latest from in your mail…

Loading …

Check the following article

.