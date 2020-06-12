Maribel Guardia causes a stir by moving her hips in front of the mirror. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Maribel Guardia It has become a sensation on Tik Tok and other social networks, showing that women of her age also know how to have a great time. In your most recent post, cause a stir by moving your hips in front of the mirror.

His unique and unmatched style has strengthened the love of his fans for his favorite artist, and has in love hearts of men of all ages, by showing itself as it is from the comfort of your home. Maribel GuardiaIt is undoubtedly a symbol of eternal beauty.

And is that, at 61, the Costa Rican He has lectured on how to look good regardless of the years, and proof of this is the video of Tik Tok that he shared on his Instagram account, where he dances a fashionable melody, but very much in his style: wearing several fabulous changes, and that showed his spectacular figure.

Waggling her hips from one side to the other, Maribel Guardia She wore a set of top and leggings that exposed her abdomen, when suddenly she appears in another style, dressed entirely in leather, and finely, in full dress, with a beautiful long dress with a mermaid cut, red.

“Dance to the rhythm of the clothes. # stay home and try to put a little joy to the running of the bulls. #positive attitude ”, wrote the also singer.

In a recent interview, Maribel Guardia revealed that quarantine is not alone, in fact it is surrounded by her family, since her son, daughter-in-law and grandson are staying at her house, as well as her Costa Rican niece, the sports driver, Bela Gol.

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.