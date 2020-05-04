Maribel Guardia boasts a photo with her husband, and dedicates a romantic message to him. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Even though in all the quarantine, Maribel Guardia She has kept us informed of her private life, going into her home daily, and allowing us to know what she is doing while sheltering herself from the pandemic, this is the most happy and in love time we have seen her. And it is that, through Instagram, boasts a photo with her husband and dedicates a romantic message to him.

Maribel Guardia She is not one of those who usually exhibits her love relationship with the owner of her heart on social networks, however, this weekend he decided to open his heart and decided to share with his followers his most romantic side, next to the man with whom she fell in love.

This is Marco Chacón Fernández, husband of the beautiful Costa Rican, whom he married in 2011, and since then maintain a beautiful relationship, based on love and respect. And although neither of them usually shares a photograph of both, when they do they spill honey.

“This way I feel protected and safe around your neck, thank you for being there whenever I need you, I adore you @marco_chaconf. Happy Sunday . Do you believe in love? ”Wrote Maribel.

But who is Marco Chacón?

Marco Chacón Fernández is actually 12 years younger than Maribel Guardia, whom he married in July 2011, after 13 years of relationship, of which 8 lived together. He is a renowned lawyer, and belongs to a prestigious firm.

On the other hand, he is also dedicated to being a legal consultant and artistic manager, and even, He was the man who launched Julián Figueroa as a singer, son of Maribel Guardia, and who currently represents him, so that, not only has he been an exemplary stepfather for him, but also responsible for promoting his artistic career.

Without a doubt, for Maribel Guardia, Her husband has been a great support in her life, because in addition to giving love and stability to her heart, she has also done it with her only son, whom she has treated as her own.

>

And, although he does not constantly presume it, the love that they have is notorious, although, we must recognize that Marco Chacón won the lottery with the beautiful singer and must be one of the most envied men and also one of the luckiest.

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.

.