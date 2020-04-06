Maribel Guardia continues to lead by example, with an excellent attitude and enviable physical condition, he showed that it is not necessary to leave home to stay fit.

Recently, the actress revealed that the most important thing during quarantine is to exercise every day. No matter it’s Sunday, the mother of Julián Figueroa He showed his statuesque figure while running on a fixed device inside his house.

Wearing a sexy sports outfit, Maribel He showed off his tiny waist and rear turning, attributes that he wore during his exercise routine, generating in just one hour more than 100,000 reproductions.

The famous singer and actress has managed to maintain her popularity on social networks thanks to her fitness advice and positive attitude with which she has won the hearts of almost 5 million users who follow her on Instagram.

For Maribel, age is not a pretext to preserve a figure of envy, since at 60 years of age he maintains himself with absolute vitality, as he presumes in his social profile through photographs and videos.

