Maribel Guardia as a goddess shows off her sensuality in ‘spicy’ photo in the pool

The famous 61-year-old Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia, boasted through social networks, her tremendous figure in a tight swimsuit that left little to the imagination and that despite the passing of the years, still retains a beauty that fell in love with her fans and to users.

Maribel Guardia, through her official Instagram account, published a photograph where she appears very happy in a white swimsuit that showed her well-worked figure and abdomen, which drove the network users crazy who were surprised that she remains in such good shape despite the passage of time.

“A little bit of vitamin” D “for the body. And another of vitamin “F” (Happiness), for the soul. #look @sexyrevolver KISSES. ”, published the Costa Rican singer, actress and model who continues to ignite passions at 61 years of age.

This post by the actress and model did not go unnoticed, as she managed to exceed 80,000 likes in a two-hour step, with hundreds of comments stating that she is perfection in person.

Maribel Guardia constantly shares images showing off her workouts, which help her maintain a stunning figure at 61 years old.

