At 60 years old, he is still as sexy as Jennifer López, who is younger only 10 years apart …

Maribel Guardia You may be 60 years old, but this has never been a limitation to stay beautiful, sexy and active. A few hours ago, the singer of Costa Rican origin shared a photograph on Instagram where she appears in her sportswear, sexy leggings with transparencies, and a matching black top, while working out in the gym.

Many responded to the publication, one of them was the journalist Marie Antoinette Collins: “And then why are you so beautiful my friend… pure work and effort and fulfill! Blessings”.

But among the comments the following could also be read:

abdul. 6119

At home because seniors do die from COVID-19 hahahahaha

And Maribel Guardia has also read and answered it at the same time: “And the bitter ones too, so take care of yourself.”

It must be recognized, on the other hand, that at 60 he is still as sexy as Jennifer Lopez, which is less than 10 years apart.

