Maria Nunes Sinimbú saw the new coronavirus as something far away. But in less than a month, he lost three children and two brothers-in-law to the disease in Brazil’s Manaus, the Amazon capital severely affected by the pandemic.

“I thought that would never happen to me and my family, now imagine losing three children,” says this 76-year-old woman.

“When the first died, God and Our Lady [del Carmo] gave me strength to survive. When the second died, I said to myself, “It’s over.” I went to my room and received even greater strength from God to not give up on life, ”says Mrs. Sinimbú, who lives in a humble house on the outskirts of Manaus, capital of the state of Amazonas.

Mother of twelve children between 40 and 60 years old, with more than 60 grandchildren and without being able to specify how many great-grandchildren, this retired teacher, a widow, lives on a state pension.

The tragedy began on April 5 with the death of Raimundo. The 58-year-old teacher was one of three children who lived with her in the three-room house in the densely populated San Francisco neighborhood, where low-rise buildings with bare red bricks and roofs abound, many of them made of sheet metal.

Two days later, his sister-in-law Etelvina, 77, died.

On April 13, her 48-year-old daughter Iolanda died, who dedicated herself to commerce had chosen to continue a normal life despite the proximity of the virus that already left more than 450 deaths in Brazil at the beginning of April, according to the Ministry of Health .

“My daughter did not believe in the strength of that disease. She continued to work and travel normally, without taking care, ”says Mrs. Sinimbú who came to live with Iolanda for a few days.

Tragedy continued to hover over this family. On April 24, his brother-in-law Luiz, 80, passed away. On May 1, her son Raniere Thiago, 52, entered a hospital center in serious condition and died immediately.

“Silent” disease

All died in medical centers, but only Raimundo and Iolanda were diagnosed. The other three relatives are not part of the official registry of 1,375 deaths due to coronaviruses registered in Amazonas until Saturday, an incidence of 474.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil totals about 233 thousand cases and more than 15 thousand deaths from covid-19, but experts estimate that the real scenario is 15 times higher due to the lack of exams.

Mrs. Sinimbú has not been tested, despite being a risk group and having been so close to the virus. During the last few weeks, he manifested some symptoms related to the disease and took flu, so he believes he has recovered from covid-19.

A fervent Catholic, Mrs. Sinimbú prays at the small altar that she has at home. She is a devotee of Our Lady of Carmo, the patron saint of Parintins, a small Amazonian city where she is from.

He arrived in Manaus 30 years ago but visits his homeland every year to pay tribute to the patron saint on the banks of the Amazon River.

Hardly his silver hair, which is short and combed sideways, reveals any age. With a serene expression and few wrinkles, the sad look behind his magnifying glasses reflects his mourning.

In his colorful-walled house everyone wears masks and there is gel alcohol in every corner. His advice after facing the tragedy is to care: “People should be more careful with this disease, she is silent.”