The former Prime MinisterMariano Rajoyhe breaches the confinement habitually and goes out to the street to exercise, despite the declaration of the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus crisis, as reported by the laSexta television channel.

Thus, the television network has broadcast images in which the former chief of the Executive is seen in the street dressed in sportswear, black tracksuit pants and a raincoat in the vicinity of his home in Madrid. In addition, in none of the scenes carry plastic bags with which you can justify your trips to make the purchase.

Rajoy himself has publicly recognized on many occasions his fondness for walking and walking fast. Those images would confirm that the confinement to which the state of alarm has forced since March 14 has been skipped.

Faced with this “caught” Rajoy, the president of Cs,Inés Arrimadas, believes that all citizens must “lead by example” and comply with the confinement, including former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and “the current government, which skips it” every two by three. “

“We should all set an example, that everyone should do what they should do and that we scrupulously comply with health indications,” Arrimadas stressed when affirming that representatives of the Executive “have skipped the quarantine in front of all Spaniards without any kind of consideration.”

The confinement, he has assured, is being very hard, especially for families with children, many without the possibility of a balcony or a terrace, and has asked that among the de-escalation measures “very controlled” outings of minors be considered, reports the agency “Efe”.

“Other privileged members of the Government will not have those problems where they live, but the majority of Spaniards have very hard confinement,” stressed the leader of the orange formation.

The decree regulating confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic does not allow sports and you can only go outside to do the shopping, walk the dog, go to the health center or go to work if it is among the permitted activities. The fines established for committing light penalties range from 100 to 600 euros.

In addition, persons who “seriously resist or disobey the authority or its agents in the performance of their duties, or private security personnel” following the declaration of the state of alarm by the coronavirus, face prison terms of three months to one year or six to 18 months of fine, as established by the Penal Code in its article 556.

In this regard, sources from the Ministry of the Interior have confirmed to laSexta that the State’s security forces and bodies will investigate whether the former president has failed to comply with any of the measures decreed by the Government. This situation, as this chain has learned, has raised the complaints of some of its neighbors, who do not understand why it skips the restrictive rules imposed by the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

.