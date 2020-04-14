Mariana Seoane without a doubt he has a heart attack body, at 43 he boasts of staying very healthy and radiant. The singer and dancer has always been concerned with maintaining a sensual body and this has been achieved with a lot of discipline in terms of eating but What is your secret? We tell you how their effective diet is.

The singer bases her diet on delicious meals so it does not suffer from the taste, however it does control what enters your body. in the morning have breakfast egg whites with vegetables and combine it with a little grilled chicken.

Before this a ginger tea, with baking soda, salt and lemon, a “natural protein” smoothie is also prepared, consisting of milk and red berries.

For the collation he likes to eat celery with lemon and chili powder, this can be changed for a red apple, you can also decide when to eat the snack, because you do not need to have a schedule.

In the Food prepares some nopales with steamed rice. To accompany the nopales, a sauce is made with tomato, onion and a guajillo chili. Finally conclude the day with a grilled salmon with asparagus and that’s it. This is how you manage to balance your meals daily.

