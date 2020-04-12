Mariana Seoane She confesses that the coronavirus quarantine fell like a ring on her finger, since she has been able to take advantage of the fact that she has all the time to be next to her partner and revealed that although some time ago she had ruled out becoming a mother, the confinement has made her drastically change her opinion.

In an interview for “Suelta La Sopa”, the actress and singer assured that she has had a lot of intimacy with her boyfriend named Gibrán and both have considered the possibility of not taking care of themselves when it comes to relationships to see if at some point she could get pregnant instead of contemplate artificial insemination as it was originally going to happen.

“In these times of coronavirus, this moment for Gibrán and for me is very important because we are together, we always stay in my house or in his. The truth is that we are trying to have children, we do the homework very well, but without fear that whatever happens will happen. Let it be what God wants ”, Mariana said.

Finally, the artist said that although she knows that there are risks in pregnancy due to her age, she wants to take them and if things do not work they will resume their original plans and use their frozen eggs at the beginning of next year. She also assured that her boyfriend is very excited about the idea of ​​becoming a father.

