The singer showed her charms and the protagonist of soap operas of the famous Hispanic chain was delighted
Mariana Seoane He shared a photograph from 20 years ago, in it he appears in a red bikini with yellow flowers, which did not go unnoticed by the actor David Chocarro, protagonist of soap operas on Telemundo.
Before the image of the singer and actress this was the comment of the Argentine actor:
davidchocarro
Verified
💣 ❤️
Along with the image the singer wrote: “This photo is from 20 years ago….! Thanks @marianaseoane for finding her #tbt how I miss the beach ..! 🌞🌊🏝 ”.
View this post on Instagram
This photo is from 20 years ago….! Thanks @marianaseoane for finding her #tbt how I miss the beach ..! 🌞🌊🏝
In a more recent photograph, the Mexican beauty wears a bodysuit with transparencies, and at 43 years of age, she remains one of the most sensual singers in the industry of the famous Aztec country.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks friend @luisreyes_foto for these incredible photos of my performance last night at @laacademiatv 🙏🏽🥰💃🏻🎤❤️ #LACHISMEADERA a
Ivana Nadal exercises her tail in a thong and makes it public on Instagram
Ninel Conde poses from the front in her transparent pants
They criticize Mayeli Alonso, Lupillo Rivera’s ex
Sissi uncovered the most prominent curve of her rear charms, with a fiery thong
.