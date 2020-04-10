The singer showed her charms and the protagonist of soap operas of the famous Hispanic chain was delighted

Mariana Seoane He shared a photograph from 20 years ago, in it he appears in a red bikini with yellow flowers, which did not go unnoticed by the actor David Chocarro, protagonist of soap operas on Telemundo.

Before the image of the singer and actress this was the comment of the Argentine actor:

davidchocarro

Verified

💣 ❤️

Along with the image the singer wrote: “This photo is from 20 years ago….! Thanks @marianaseoane for finding her #tbt how I miss the beach ..! 🌞🌊🏝 ”.

View this post on Instagram This photo is from 20 years ago….! Thanks @marianaseoane for finding her #tbt how I miss the beach ..! 🌞🌊🏝 A post shared by Mariana Alejandra Seoane 🌟❤️ (@laseoaneoficial) on Apr 9, 2020 at 8:13 am PDT

In a more recent photograph, the Mexican beauty wears a bodysuit with transparencies, and at 43 years of age, she remains one of the most sensual singers in the industry of the famous Aztec country.

View this post on Instagram Thanks friend @luisreyes_foto for these incredible photos of my performance last night at @laacademiatv 🙏🏽🥰💃🏻🎤❤️ #LACHISMEADERA a A post shared by Mariana Alejandra Seoane 🌟❤️ (@laseoaneoficial) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:48 pm PST

Ivana Nadal exercises her tail in a thong and makes it public on Instagram

Ninel Conde poses from the front in her transparent pants

They criticize Mayeli Alonso, Lupillo Rivera’s ex

Sissi uncovered the most prominent curve of her rear charms, with a fiery thong

.