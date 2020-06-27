Mariana Seoane in bikini takes daring selfie to delight Instagram users | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican singer and actress, Mariana Seoane, shared one of her most daring selfies on Instagram to express how much she would like to be on the beach tanning.

The pretty girl decided to spoil Instagram users with this selfie that left everyone in love.

This is a photograph that was uploaded just an hour ago, in which she appears lying on a towel in front of the sea, enjoying the sand and a natural tan, leaving her fans quite spoiled and excited.

The photograph has gathered more than 14 thousand likes in a short time, because his loyal followers quickly came to thank him and comment on their respective compliments and compliments, with which they seek to conquer it.

In the comment box we can see thousands of hearts and loves in love, so we can see how much they love and support her in everything she does, be it uploading a photograph or releasing a new song, they will be there for her.

It should be remembered that this singer is well known for having acted in various soap operas on Televisa, a company that helped her boost recognition. She has had several leading roles that have placed her as an attractive figure for all Mexicans and Latin Americans.

Her first release as a singer was in 2004 with an album called « I will be a good girl », she has had participation with different bands and singers, making good collaborations that have set the scene for thousands of people.

At the moment it only remains to wait to be able to return to the beaches, even Mariana Seoane will have to practice patience for at least a few more weeks, until all this is resolved and contagions decrease.