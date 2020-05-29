© Instagram / Mariana Rodríguez Cantú

Samuel García and Mariana Rodríguez Cantú.

“Without knowing how to start, but with much pain and much sadness, I have to share with you that my baby decided not to come into the world and stay with God,” was the first thing Mariana Rodríguez Cantú wrote this Friday.

The wife of the senator of the Republic Samuel Garcia He explained that since Wednesday he began to have bleeding that caused the loss of the baby: ‘I confess that at that time I could not understand why it happened. The first thing I did was blame myself, think something was wrong with me, with my body, think if I should have done something different. ‘

And he continued: ‘I felt anger, guilt, helplessness, pain in my body and in my heart. I did not understand why so much happiness had ended in sadness, why after experiencing so many incredible changes in my body, I did not understand why after so many beautiful things, I now had to understand and accept that my baby would not come. ‘

On April 26, 2020, Mariana and Samuel announced that they were expecting a baby, exactly one month after arriving at the altar (March 27, 2020) in a controversial religious wedding in the Cathedral of Monterrey in the middle of the coronavirus expansion.

Now, one month after the announcement, sadness invades the García Rodríguez family for the loss of what could have been its new member. ‘The doctor explained to me and my husband what she had seen, but she also said something that reassured me:’ I want them to know that it was nothing they did or did not do, simply when things are not going well , the body is wise and does what it has to do. ‘”

Mariana hinted that it was too early to announce the news because ‘the illusion is so great that you cannot imagine that this joy could collapse’.

Finally, the influencer dedicated the following words to her baby and her husband Samuel: ‘To my baby: it hurts me to know that we will not know each other, that I will not hold you in my arms, but I know that you will take care of me from up there and that You are going to send us a little brother soon.

To my husband: thank you for your support always, I know that you do not like to see me suffer, or cry and for that I thank you for being by my side. I am confident that a beautiful family with many children awaits us. Thank you for always being by my side giving me peace. ‘

