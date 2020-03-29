After the Mexican actress passed away, her daughters were raised in separate homes. Now life unites them again

In 2005 the actress Mariana Levy she lost her fight against cancer and her daughters said goodbye as little girls. Because they were daughters of different parents, they had to be raised in different homes.

Paulawho is the daughter of José María Fernández “The Pirru”, he went to live with his father.

Marywho is the daughter of Ariel López Padilla, he went to live with his grandmother, Talina Fernández.

Thus, at a distance, 15 years passed. But the sisters always kept in touch and even visited each other.

The former of Ana Barbara, “The Pirru“, said “They have always been complicit and have had a very close relationship ”. Even though “The Pirru” He admitted that he misses his little girl, he is happy that he makes his life next to his sister.

For now this pair of beautiful women are together and growing professionally. Surely his mom, Mariana Levy, I would be very proud.

