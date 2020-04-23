Your browser does not support iframes.

Paula Levy, daughter of the deceased Mariana Levy, she remembered her mom on what would have been her 54th birthday and I dedicate a brief but loving message to her.

A few weeks ago, Paula showed that she inherited her mommy’s talent by starring in a fun video next to Ana Barbara, in which they improvised a duet and sang the single «Breaking chains» with one voice.

Although Mariana’s children from a young age were left without the mother figure, Maria, Paula and José Emilio they do not miss an opportunity to demonstrate the great love they have for their mother.

The 18-year-old girl did not want to miss the birthday of the also singer and resorted to her Instagram account to honor her memory.

Through the stories section, he posted a photograph of Paula being seen as a baby in the arms of the late artist.

Happy birthday, wherever you are. How proud to be your daughter », wrote the girl next to the unpublished postcard.

Photo: Instagram / paulalevyy

Next April 29 will mark the 15th anniversary of Mariana Levy’s death. Just a few days ago, Talina Fernández He announced to the “Ventaneando” program that due to the contingency, this year there will be no mass for his daughter.

“Not right now, and Mariana will understand me there in heaven,” said the driver. In addition, I assure that every day he talks to her and talks to her about her children.

«Every night I tell him what has happened during the day, I tell him every night how his children are. By the way, I already told him: ‘Don’t even think I want to go now’. I hope you heard me, »Talina joked during the interview.

At the end of March, just a couple of months after celebrating her 18th birthday, Paula Levy decided to move to Mexico City to live with her older sister, María.

According to the TV Notas magazine, the young woman changed residence in order to study at the university in the country’s capital.

However, weeks later Talina denied these statements, making it clear that Paula continues to live in her home.

Let’s remember that when Mariana Levy died, Ana Bárbara took care of the children as if they were her own, and for that reason, the singer assures that the divorce with «El Pirru» was a very strong blow for her.

«That separation was very painful because I did not lose a family, I lost everything. I stayed in the middle of nowhere, I was emotionally trembling, I stayed in limbo, “confessed the composer of the program” En casa de Mara “, hosted by the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.

See also:

Ana Bárbara reveals how she fell in love with «El Pirru» after the death of Mariana Levy

María Levy, daughter of the late Mariana Levy, surprises with artistic nude

In video: This is how the daughters of the late Mariana Levy sing