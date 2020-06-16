Mariana Levy, this is how her children look 15 years after their departure | Instagram

Get to know what her three children, María, Paula and José Emilio, look like at 15 years of the tragic loss of the Mexican actress and singer Mariana Levy, because as you will remember her departure was due to a heart attack, caused by the scare of a possible assault.

Mariana Levy lost her life at 39 years old on April 29, 2005. That day, the actress went with her husband, José María El Pirru Fernández, one of her daughters and some friends of the little one to a amusement park to celebrate Children’s Day.

However, when they went to the place, in the middle of an assault attempt, the famous suffered a sudden heart attack derived from fear and stress.

The departure of the also singer shocked the entertainment world, and it was a tragedy that would mark the future of his family, especially that of his three children and his mother, Talina Fernández.

And this is how 15 years after his departure his children look who lost their mother in perhaps the most important stage of your life.

Mary Levy

She is the oldest daughter of the actress and had 9 years When the tragedy happened, she is now 24 years old and is the result of Mariana Levy’s first marriage to actor Ariel López Padilla.

After Levy’s event, the girl went to live with his maternal grandmother, Talina Fernández, which sparked several media discussions between her and her father; however, after several years of estrangement, Ariel López was reconciled to her daughter.

Maria never thought about starting a career in acting, and I study graphic design, although it has also begun to stand out as model and photographer, as shared on his official Instagram account.

In an interview for the Ventaneando program, María spoke for the first time how difficult it was to lose his mother, because despite the years, he still has not completely overcome it.

In my case, it is always easier to avoid it than to feel it because it is something so incomprehensible, so strong and so painful, « said María Levy.

Paula

Had three years when she lost her mother, she is the daughter that Mariana Levy had with José María Fernández, when she married in 2000, she He grew up with his father and singer Ana Bárbara.

Since she was little she has very close relationship with Ana Bárbara, with whom he continues to live despite the divorce of El Pirru.

In social networks, he has demonstrated to follow the same steps as his sister María as model and does not rule out the possibility of dedicating to performance.

José Emilio

I had only 9 months When he left with his mother and is also the son of José María El Pirru and José Emilio, like his sister Paula, he maintains a excellent relation with Ana Bárbara, whom she mentions, she sees as a mother.

José Emilio is now a teenager and in just a few months he will be 16 years old.