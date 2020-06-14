Mariana Levy and her heartbreaking game, fear was the culprit | Instagram

She died of fear! Yes, it could be said that the beautiful and young actress Mariana Levy left on April 29, 2005 for fear of being assaulted.

His mother Talina Fernández He has suffered a true ordeal since his departure and opened his heart to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, revealing to him how his daughter died.

As revealed by the lady of good words, her daughter Mariana was in her truck with her husband José María Fernández, better known as The Pirru and her children when they had an attempted assault.

Fernández reported with deep pain on her face that her daughter ran out of the vehicle to inform a security officer of a building that they were trying to assault them, then she returned with her husband and that’s when she already did not wake up again.

Mariana runs down with a police officer from a building to tell her ‘They are going to assault us’, she thinking about the b @ l @ zos with the children, she runs back to the car and says to Pirru ‘I’m going to pass out’ and fell dead @.

Talina shared that it is very difficult to enter the area of ​​pain and tearfully shared for The Minute that Changed My Destiny how she found her daughter.

