Mariana Juárez returns to victory

Defeat “Tintanita” in Tlalnepantla

Former world champion Mariana “Barbie” Juárez defeated Alejandra Soto by technical knockout in five chapters, who no longer went out to fight at the beginning of the aforementioned round, in what was the stellar fight that took place on Friday night at the López Arena. Mateos, State of Mexico.

Isaac Bustos, who attended Soto in the corner, as revealed that the young boxer no longer went out to fight due to “an internal cut on her lip” which could therefore be “dangerous.” The fight was at bantamweight.

In what was the fight of the night, in the super welterweight division, Luis “Coto” Vidales won the victory by way of a unanimous decision in ten intense rounds over Emanuel Villa. The three judges’ scores were 98-93, 97-94, and 96-94.

Recognize that both boxers gave themselves completely, there were many hits of different combinations, in addition, the cheers of both did not stop supporting their favorite.

In other combinations presented by Divided Decision and Silva Boxing, Mauricio Artiga won by technical knockout in eight rounds over Jesús Antonio Pérez, weighing 66 kilos; Andrés Terán was unrivaled by knocking out Italian Bantamweight Giuliano Perrota in the first round; Maribel León won by TKO in three rounds to Luz Elena Argüello, in flyweight, a fight in which referee Rafael Saldaña rushed by stopping Elena’s fight for no reason.

Alan Rosas sent rival Antonio Trujillo to the canvas twice with powerful hooks to the liver to win by first round knockout at super lightweight; Due to constant blows to the neck (prohibited in boxing) Eduardo Domingo was disqualified in the second round, giving the victory to Iván “Motorcito” Salazar in lightweight; Jonathan Castillo knocked out Marcos Gonzalez at super lightweight in four rounds.

Mariana Juárez recognized Alejandra Soto’s courage.

Juárez with promoter Aarón Silva after his victory in the López Mateos arena.