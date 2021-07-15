Mariana Garza, on Saturday, is a must

Simply and simply the program The minute that changed my destiny with Mariana Garza is unmissable, which will be broadcast this Saturday at 9 pm on Imagen Televisión. The interview is delicious in every way, Mariana tells us about her childhood, why she was forced to say that her mother really is who we knew as her sister and why her grandparents had to adopt her.

Does this seem harsh? Well, that’s nothing. And if I told them that she was not born in Mexico, but in a country in Europe, what would they say to me? Well, the reality is this and for the first time you will recognize it publicly this Saturday on the talk show.

This does not end there, the thing continues, because his entry to Timbiriche, his stay in the most important child-youth group in the country was an event, his departure from it, as well as his departure from Televisa to join TV Azteca veto of this television. Anyway, the interview invites you to see her, but the strongest of all is her love life, since she has had two marriages, two divorces and the reasons for this have been strong and very scandalous.

The invitation is so that you, kind reader of Excelsior, do not forget to see us this Saturday at 9 pm on Imagen Televisión, channel 3.1 of open TV.

FOUR YEARS WITH YOU

I am delighted to announce that we are celebrating the fourth anniversary of my daily television show, First Hand. A project long cherished not only by the writer, but also by the Grupo Imagen company. It will be on July 27 when we will be on the air for four years, now from 3 to 5 in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. We hope to continue counting on your kind tune.