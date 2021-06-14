Marian Vajda, Novak Djokovic’s goals in 2021

An inexhaustible competitor, a born winner and a voracious tennis player. Thus can be summarized some of the virtues of Novak Djokovic, a man who is earning to be considered the best player in the history of this sport. He redoubled his credentials to it in a Roland Garros 2021 that he is already part of the collective image of tennis and that he can never forget thanks to his ability to refine himself in the face of the game that changed everything, the duel against Nadal. Your technician, Marian vajda, reflected on everything he had experienced in Paris and spoke openly about some secrets of the Serbian player and his great hopes for the future.

“The tournament cannot be understood without the match against Rafa. I think it was one of the best semi-finals in the history of this tournament and everyone in the team was convinced that if he won that match, he would end up being champion. Stefanos played at an incredible level the first two sets, but we were confident that Novak’s best physical and technical performance would come. Winning Rafa gave him a lot of confidence, but it worried me to see him a bit listless in the second set of the final. He was able to go point on point, maintain an excellent level for three rounds and culminate a fantastic victory “, Vajda commented as a summary of the match.

Asked about the physical and mental power of his pupil, the Slovak is clear. “He is prepared to play five sets, at all levels. He played many as a young man and learned enormously from it. What has amazed me the most on this tour has been his ability to mold his game to the surface and how he has improved at the level. mentally. Roland Garros embodies the greatest challenge for him and he has been able to find an amazing level of play. I think that winning in Belgrade last week was key to getting here very well mentally, “he stressed. “I am amazed at how professional he is, how he puts himself under pressure in each training session to improve in all aspects of the game, he always believes that he can play better and that is what makes him so special,” said a Vajda who spoke of the objectives from Serbian.

Novak Djokovic and the real goal of the Golden Slam in 2021

“I see it very possible that he will win the Grand Slam. What worried him most was Roland Garros, but having won it and knowing how good he feels at Wimbledon and the US Open, it seems feasible that he will. As long as he stays healthy he can do it. His great goal at the beginning of the year was to be an Olympic champion and win the Grand Slam. He has designed a specific training plan to arrive in top form at the three remaining appointments to achieve it, “he said. Marian vajda, opening the possibility that Novak Djokovic managed to emulate Steffi Graff achieving a mythical Golden Slam.