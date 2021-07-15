Marian Vajda: “I can’t limit Djokovic”

Novak Djokovic’s coach, Marian vajda, gave an interview to Tennis Majors to talk about the hegemony of his pupil, who last Sunday managed to proclaim himself champion of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament and managed to balance the balance of Grand Slams with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

– Was it enough for Djokovic to play at 80% of his level to win Wimbledon?

“I feel like no one tested Novak at Wimbledon at his highest point. For the final, I told my family that the match would be decided in four sets and there would be some tiebreak. I got it right. Novak plays very smart on grass and is from the most experienced active tennis players. He has excelled on this surface for years, which was a certain advantage in his match against Berrettini. For Matteo it was really difficult. It was his first Grand Slam final and he was unlucky enough to meet Novak and in Wimbledon “.

– His union with Goran Ivanisevic and Novak Djokovic:

“First of all, as a team, we are sharing every moment together and enjoying the experience. We not only have a good time preparing for the matches or in the analysis, we also share passion and private things with our families. Novak is an incredible guy who always brings positive energy. It is a blessing to be part of his team. At the Grand Slams, Goran and I communicate every day and analyze everything before the game. The coach who is present at that moment is the one who gives him the information final to Djokovic. Goran did it at this Wimbledon and I did it at Roland Garros. We usually alternate on that. “

– Djokovic’s improvement on serve … is it thanks to Ivanisevic?

“Goran’s contributions have been great. He is the master in this area. The service is not the same as Goran’s (laughs), but his instructions have been similar to what his coach did with him in his professional days. Novak now has the service much faster, more fluid and energetic. If you stop to analyze it, Novak is making more and more aces and his service is more controlled. It has been one of the keys to the level he is having today. “

– The treatment of the media with Novak Djokovic:

“Everything is very complicated. The media write what they want. Perhaps to promote an agenda or to influence something. Sometimes they are one-sided and do not see the complexity of Novak’s personality. He is fantastic, a very nice and positive person, which brings a lot of energy to the spectators. Sometimes people are in favor of the underdog. Seeing Novak so dominant, no one wants to see him win at every Grand Slam. His dominance is so great that a lot of people get jealous watching so much perfection. They don’t think he can win so many things. I feel like Novak is an amazing example for the younger generation of athletes. “

– He has only won three US Open:

“There are many reasons. The results have usually been good, but it is true that he has only won the tournament three times. It is very demanding to win in New York. On some occasions he has lost in the grand final. Novak loves to play there, But sometimes it is difficult to stay calm and control your emotions during the fourteen days. The matches day and night, the humidity, the city … Also, it is the last Grand Slam of the season and usually you arrive a little tired of the large number of tournaments he has played before. “

– Where is Djokovic’s limit?

“We try to live in the moment, because projecting the long-term future can be counterproductive. I could say that he has two, three or four years left at this level. I don’t know. The only thing I know is that he is not close to stopping. No I want to limit it. He wants to play year after year because his passion for tennis is still there, “he concluded.