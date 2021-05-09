Mariah Carey wanted to run away from Luis Miguel on the first date! | Instagram

According to what the singer Mariah Carey would capture through a book that the first date with Luis Miguel would not be so dreamed of, as many would imagine, even the interpreter of “All I Want for Christsmas is You” would ask for help to flee from the artist.

It is in a fragment of this work by Mariah carey titled, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, where she dedicates some of her pages to the beginnings of her relationship with him “Sun of Mexico“with which he went from enthusiasm to disappointment after the first date, according to the same account.

The Denominated “Supreme Songbird“and Luis Miguel formed one of the most famous media couples in show business during the time they met and stayed together, between 1998 and 2001. In the middle of this a curious confession arises in which the” New Yorker “wanted to flee from her first date with him.

In said publication, he would dedicate five pages to the singer, which make up the chapter to which title, such as “Elvis Latino” (referring to the Mexican star), he recalled that his first date was at a restaurant in Aspen, Colorado, (where he was met). One detail that caught her off guard was the amount of alcohol the “star” could ingest and how disheveled her hair looked, she says.

At one point, she began to feel uncomfortable so apparently, she asked her nephew Shawn to rescue her and help her get out of there, finally the 51-year-old interpreter today would have decided to stay and get to know him better.

Luis Miguel, who has always had a reputation for being a very gallant man with women, wanted to erase the bad image that he may have given in their first meeting and sent the music producer a luxurious diamond necklace from the brand “Bulgari”, one of those that the artist chooses par excellence, as it has transpired.

He was a true Latin lover, indicated Mariah Carey, who would give in to the charms and details of the Puerto Rican.

Despite all the good and bad, if something distinguishes one of the greatest figures of the show inside and outside of Mexico, it is his endless capacity to woo and pamper the women who have passed through his life.

The “Hero” interpreter would not fail to highlight what “Micky” gave her in the time they were together and defines him as a “romantic, spontaneous and extravagant” being.

He also added, what he liked most about his company was the ease he had to surprise her, it is in one of the anecdotes in which he shares the good memories he has of the mansion in the house in Acapulco where Luis Miguel “always had a mariachi playing while they dined together. “

Luis did not put brakes on his demonstrations of worship, even had a whirlpool built after she suggested it was the only detail missing in their love nest.

Mariah Carey, ex-wife of Tommy Mottola and ex-partner of baseball player Derek Jeter, with whom the composer and philanthropist was just finishing up when she met the famous man for his numerous interpretations, among which also stand out “O tú o nada”, “Somos novios”, “Hasta forget me “,” Under the table “and many others”.

On the other hand, it also describes the personality of “Micky”, his performance in the sentimental field and even the reasons that led to the breakdown of their torrid romance, one of the details that greatly influenced their relationship was the character of the “divo de Mexico “,” It was very difficult “as he points out.

On the one hand, he was passionate, generous and spontaneous “, but in the worst moments, he was” erratic and anxious “, he described as if a black cloud settled over his head.

It should be remembered that Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri did not have a history of a family life, especially as the vast majority of Mexicans would expect, counting on the fact that from a young age he has dealt with very hard things.

The disappearance of his mother, Marcela Basteri, was something that would mark him for life, the departure of his father, regrets, custody of his younger brother, detachment from them, etc.

“Irreconcilable differences”

Another aspect that the “American” would portray is that for Luis Miguel, race was a very important factor, the music producer has always identified herself as an Afro-descendant woman, this became a difficult difference to overcome in the relationship, It should be said that the latter is a version that is not entirely confirmed.

In his book he reveals that at some point he knew it was time to separate. “We had a good time and I still remember him fondly, but at the end of the day, he was not the one,” he described in his text.

In the middle of the launch of the second season of Luis Miguel: The Series, details of this famous couple regain great strength amid the expectations that accompany the scenes where the stage together is taken to fiction.

It will be the British actress Jade Ewen who brings the interpreter of “Without You” to life in the plot of the content platform and fans are looking forward to the chapters where “Mimi” appears in the episodes including the fact of how her will be addressed. image in the plot.