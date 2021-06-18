Mariah Carey throws a hint at Eminem on Obsessed anniversary. La Carey released a tip to Eminem celebrating the anniversary of the release of his hit song Obsessed. LOL!

It’s been 12 years since the Diva rocked the charts with her hit “Obsessed” – a song that was presumed to be about Eminem and what she saw as his obsession with her. And in honor of the occasion, Maraya used the song as the background for her entry to the popular TikTok challenge, “Wipe It Down.”

“Just for the laughs” she wrote in her Instagram post. “From the quarantine last year when all I did was clean things up. #HappyAnniversaryObsessed ”.

And while now everything is laughter, the problem between the two singers was serious at one point, with exchanges between Maraya’s ex, Nick Cannon and the 8 Mile rapper in 2019. In case you remember, the tension began in 2001 when Eminem claimed that he had dated Mariah for six months, a situation that she categorically denied. The rapper then proceeded to release a number of songs tossing tips at Mariah, the most notable of which being “Bagpipes From Bagdad.”

In 2009 Mariah released her smash hit “Obsessed.” Of course, she never mentioned the rapper by name, but clearly she knows him … LOL!

Anyways, Mariah Carey throws a hint at Eminem on Obsessed’s anniversary.

Share this news!