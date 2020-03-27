His birthday gift has been the love and joy of his fans for the incredible news

The same day you reach your 50th birthday, Mariah Carey He has caused great joy and surprise among his millions of followers to reveal incredible news.

The iconic singer is taking advantage of her quarantine, in addition to exercise with radical safety and hygiene measures, to recreate your own music and record it inside your home.

Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome

“Starting day 327 with a new song # QuédenseEnCasa”, wrote the singer, referring to the fact that her 49th year does not end.

All her fans are amazed to learn that Carey will release a new tune, as they wonder si could be released during the special gala who is preparing where She will participate alongside Elton John, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and several other artists.

I will be honoring all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly to help treat patients of COVID-19 by hosting a one-of-a-kind concert event. Watch the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America on @FOXTV, Sunday 3/29 at 9Pm ET / 6pm PT. #iHeartConcertOnFOX

