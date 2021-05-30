Mariah Carey Shows Herself with “The Rachel” Haircut

The entire internet has joined hands for a bout of Friends nostalgia thanks to HBO Max’s recent reunion, and Mariah Carey went ahead and hopped onto Instagram to reveal that one time she had The Rachel haircut. She captioned the pic “#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo 😂 #friends,” but honestly we can all agree she looks amazing, just ask Jennifer Aniston.

JenAn hopped into the comments of the post to give her official stamp of approval, writing “LOVE IT.”

Jennifer paid homage to the creator of The Rachel, Chris McMillan, back in 2018 at the InStyle Awards, saying “I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,'” and adding that she had no idea how to recreate it herself. “Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security.”

She also joked to Marie Claire that “The Rachel was high maintenance. I’d curse Chris every time I had to blowdry. It took three brushes — it was like doing surgery!”

