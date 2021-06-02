Mariah Carey reveals her panic about her brother for being violent. Now he’s suing her for defamation

Singer Mariah Carey he has not hesitated to defend himself vehemently of the accusations brought against him by his own brother, Morgan Carey, via a defamation lawsuit He already has the unflattering portrait that the diva makes of him her successful autobiographical book ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’. In it, the ex of Luis Miguel talk about his brother’s violent behavior.

In the aforementioned work, the pop diva delves into her difficult childhood in an unstructured home marked by both physical and verbal violence. In regards to your quoted eldest brother, the artist highlights the constant fear to which she was subjected due to the erratic and conflictive nature of this, who was admitted to a kind of reformatory after a traumatic fight with her father: all this according to the version of events offered by Mariah in her ‘best seller’.

Morgan’s response to this specific chapter of the star’s childhood and adolescence materialized directly in the courts a few months ago, through a legal remedy that sought financial compensation and, more generally, the restitution of his battered honor. and their dignity.

However, the attorneys for the ex of the singer Luis Miguel, Mariah Carey, have now provided a New York judge, as reported by The New York Post, a new legal argument that defends the artist’s testimony as a matter of public interest and also of social utility, since it represents, in her opinion , a story of “personal improvement in the face of adversity” that must be in the hands of citizens.