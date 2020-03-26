LOS ANGELES, Mar 25 (.) – Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw will headline a charity concert Sunday where they will play from their homes to raise money to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, Fox network said.

The one-hour special, which will be hosted by Elton John and broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, is the first major national event in the United States that harnesses the power of celebrities to help those affected by the disease.

The “IHeart Living Room Concert for America” ​​will also feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and Green Day leader Billie Joe Armstrong. All musicians will be filmed from their homes with their cell phones or other equipment.

The special aims to honor health workers and those who are at the forefront of efforts to tackle the pandemic that has engulfed hospitals. It will also encourage viewers to donate money to two charities: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

(Report by Jill Serjeant. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)