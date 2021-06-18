Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Mariachis from Guadalajara Y Braves from Lion face in the same today Friday June 18, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:15 p.m. (8:15 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:15 p.m. (7:15 p.m.) in Mexico.

Mariachis of Guadalajara (16-7)

The starting pitcher for the Mariachis from Guadalajara it will be Alejandro Chávez

Leon Braves (13-11)

The starting pitcher for the Braves from Lion will be Gabriel García

LMB 2021 Live: Mariachis de Guadalajara Vs. Bravos de León

The play today in the LMB 2021 Come in Mariachis from Guadalajara Y Braves from Lion You can enjoy it from 8:15 p.m. (8:15 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:15 p.m. (7:15 p.m.) in Mexico.