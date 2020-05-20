By Javier Andrés Rojas

BOGOTÁ (.) – Boisterous music, often heard at family celebrations and birthdays, breaks into the quiet, desolate streets of Colombia’s capital Bogotá. Mariachis have arrived.

While the South American country remains semi-paralyzed for two months of a national quarantine to contain the expansion of the coronavirus, musicians who play the traditional Mexican genre are taking their guitars, trumpets, violins, speakers and microphones to the streets.

Delighted residents dance and sing on their balconies or simply enjoy the serenade from their windows breaking the routine of the past few weeks.

The pandemic and accompanying closures disrupted the musicians’ regular work, Mariachi Alegría Mexicana leader Hubert Ramírez said as his group settled on a new street.

“The situation, the problem we are in, not only here in Colombia but in the world and the poor locked up mariachis, the locked up mothers. Taking advantage of this month of May because then we decided that we are going to leave, we make them happy, happy and even They support us and we are overcoming this situation, this problem, “said Ramírez, father of five children.

The musician assured that the money they have received for the street serenades has allowed them to cover some expenses and that they have done better than they expected.

Shocked residents often record serenades on their mobile phones, and some dare to sing with mariachis.

“It seems to me that they are like a cool breeze in the midst of that situation and I think they get people out of their homes, out of their reverie, they get smiles, so you have to support them, you have to help them,” said María Elena Mondragón, a resident. of an area of ​​buildings in the north of Bogotá.

“I find it wonderful that they take to the streets and do that job, even if it is that way,” he added.

Colombia, a country of 50 million inhabitants, so far registers more than 16,000 infected and almost 600 deaths from coronavirus, according to statistics from the National Institute of Health.

(Translated by Luis Jaime Acosta. Edited by Lucila Sigal)