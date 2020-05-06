In February they caused a furor for their mariachi version of the song La tusa, and now, they mentioned, they will be dedicated to entertaining, but to the Lagunas moms.

The members of the mariachi Arrieros de Torreón will offer a serenade to all the mothers of the region through a Facebook Live on the page of . that has more than 350 thousand followers.

The appointment will be the same Sunday, May 10 at 12:00 noon. This presentation is part of various activities that . Torreón offers to celebrate the queens of the home. In addition to the show of the Muleteers, the “Defender of the community” will present ideas and advice, through professionals, so that this Mother’s Day is special, despite the health contingency experienced by COVID-19.

Chef Marilú Gidi; the florist, Lourdes Castell; the sommeliere, Javier Nava; the psychologist, Tania Delgado and the Victoria’s pastry shop, from Cimaco, are the specialists who came together to celebrate the mothers.

Luis Rolando Estala, leader of the Arrieros de Torreón, commented that he and his companions are excited to give joy to mothers in their day.

“We are ready to sing to the lagoon mothers this May 10 at 12:00 noon, we have prepared a special repertoire that we are sure will be to your liking,” he said.

Estala said that since the video, where they sing La tusa went viral, months ago, many opportunities came for the group that they have known how to take advantage of in the best way.

“Life changed us completely. We had a day of having started as Arrieros and the next day we were already talking about ourselves thanks to our mariachi version of La tusa that we played outside a restaurant,” he said.

Luis Rolando reported that they rehearse very often to always carry quality shows, in addition to constantly renewing their repertoire.

“We do not like to stagnate. We are always looking to improve ourselves because we like our clients to listen to quality music. For hiring, you can search our Facebook page: Arrieros de Torreón or call us at 8713294639”, he concluded.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.