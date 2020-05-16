César CerveraFOLLOW

Updated: 05/17/2020 01:40

Mary was a sad girl, a bloody queen, a heartbroken wife, an eternal pregnant … The daughter of Catherine of Aragon had to face many difficulties before taking the Crown of England in the mid-sixteenth century and, once in the throne, she leaned on her husband to restore to execution blows the obedience of his country towards the Catholic Church. All the political success of the alliance between the English and the Spanish was wrecked when it came to leaving offspring. The long series of psychological pregnancies that Maria registered ended in 1558, when one of them led to a deep depression and died months later. Felipe II, her husband, did not find the time to move from Brussels to London, despite the letters from his wife pleading with him to be by her side in such painful moments. He died without seeing him again.

After only two years of marriage to Maria Manuela of PortugalFelipe was single with a sick son as the only succession. The Portuguese, practically the same age as the then Spanish prince, had died after giving birth to Don Carlos, the cursed Prince. While searching for the ideal candidate to be his son’s wife, Emperor Charles V he ruled out the option of his remarrying one of the daughters of the king of France, a link that would have sealed peace between the two countries, or the beautiful youngest daughter of the king of Portugal, who in the long term could assure him of the throne of this kingdom; and instead recommended that he do it with an old fiancée of his, Maria Tudor. Catalina de Aragón’s daughter had lived a turbulent childhood due to the decision of Henry VIII of England to divorce against the criteria of the Catholic Church. A trauma-filled woman who had Carlos as the man who had watched over her rights in Europe when no one else did.

The daughter of Catalina de Aragón and Enrique VIII

Despite having the popular support of the English, Catalina de Aragón – the youngest daughter of the Catholic Monarchs – ended up being repudiated by her husband, Henry VIII, due to the lack of male children. The succession of failed pregnancies, six babies of which only the future Maria I reached the age of majority, clouded the coexistence between the King and the Queen. Enrique VIII proposed to the Pope a marriage annulment on the grounds that he had married the wife of his brother Arturo.

Pope Clement VIIKnowing that this was not a possible reason since the previous dispensation had certified that the marriage with Arturo was not valid (it had not been consummated), Cardinal Campeggio suggested through his envoy that the Madrilenian woman could withdraw. simply to a convent, giving way to a new marriage of the King. However, the Queen’s stubborn character, who refused to have her daughter Maria declared a bastard, prevented her from finding a solution that pleased both parties. The intervention of Catalina’s almighty nephew, Carlos V, raised the dispute internationally.

Maria entering London to take power in 1553, accompanied by her half sister Isabel.

Despite threats from Henry VIII Towards Rome, Clement VII feared even more those of Charles V, who had plundered the city in 1527, and forbade Henry to remarry before a decision had been made. Anticipating the outcome, Henry VIII assumed a radical resolution: he broke with the Catholic Church and was proclaimed “supreme head of the Church of England”.

In 1533, the Archbishop of CanterburyThomas Cranmer declared the King’s marriage to Catherine null and void and the sovereign married Ana Bolena, whom the people called “the bad bitch.” In addition, Enrique deprived Catalina of the right to any title except that of “Widow Princess of Wales”, in recognition of her status as the widow of her brother Arturo, and exiled her to More Castle in the winter of 1531. Years later, she was transferred to Kimbolton Castle, where she was prohibited from communicating in writing and her movements were even more limited. . There, on January 7, 1536, before dying possibly from cancer, Catalina de Aragón wrote a letter to her nephew Carlos I asking him to protect his daughter.

In this way, the “bloodthirsty queen” would never forget that in 1533 she had to renounce the title of princess and that, a year later, a law of the English Parliament stripped her of the succession in favor of Princess Isabel, the daughter of Ana Bolena , the woman who had triggered the divorce. Not surprisingly, the execution of Anne Boleyn in 1536 it caused a change in Maria’s situation.

Henry VIII’s new wife, Joan Seymour, managed to make Mary capitulate and swear the new religious laws in exchange for a more advantageous position in the court, being now her stepsister, Isabel, who was marginalized. Fruit of the marriage between Enrique VIII and Juana Seymour Eduardo was born, who was designated the heir of the court. When he passed away prematurely Eduardo VI in 1553, the marginalized girl became the queen of England at 37 and initiated a religious crackdown on Protestant leaders. One of his first measures was to imprison and execute to the Duke of Northumberland, who had hardened the policy against Catholics in those first years of the reign of Eduardo VI.

On the other hand, Maria never stopped writing to her cousin Carlos V, but their good relations hardly facilitated the negotiations to reach an agreement that should save the internal opposition of the English nobles and their natural distrust towards foreigners. The British demands ended up being humiliating: the queen could not be forced to leave the islands; England was not obliged to take part in the Habsburg wars; the possible child of the marriage would inherit England, Ireland and the Netherlands; And, what was ultimately capital, the Spanish monarch would lose any authority if Maria died before him. The king showed his misgivings in private, but eventually swallowed with an agreement that promised to fully recover England for the Catholic cause.

Felipe II understood that the marriage responded more than ever to matters of State and accepted without the slightest complaint, despite the fact that the beauty of Maria was conspicuous by her absence

But beyond political demands, the other stumbling block was the queen’s misgivings about marriage. Her love history was reduced to having ruled out the possibility of marrying Eduardo Courtenay – the son of a beheaded nobleman in 1538, then accused of conspiring against Henry VIII – whom he had released from prison in the tower of London for this purpose. After ruling out the wedding with Courtenay, of royal blood, it seemed that Maria would remain single forever. At least until the handsome Philip appeared, whose painting painted by Titian in 1551 was sent to the queen. She fell in love with him from the first moment to the last of her life.

While, Philip II He understood that the marriage responded more than ever to matters of state and accepted without the slightest complaint, despite the fact that Maria’s beauty was conspicuous by her absence. At 37, the English queen seemed to look close to 50 and kept a sad look perpetually. Before leaving Spain, not in vain, Felipe also received a portrait of his future wife painted by Antonio Moro, where it was evident that the queen was older than him. Once in England, the members of the Spanish entourage coincided in pointing out how little that portrait resembled the authentic face of Mary. “The best thing about this business is that the king sees it and understands it that this marriage was not made by meat, but by the remedy of this reindeer and the preservation of these states,” he wrote. Ruy Gomez, one of the men who accompanied the British Isles to attend the link, celebrated on the day of Santiago in 1554 in Winchester Cathedral.

Bloody Mary, 300 dead in crackdown

Under the reign of Mary and Philip, almost three hundred men and women were executed for heresy between February 1555 and November 1558. It is not surprising, therefore, that Protestant historiography will nickname her as her Bloody Mary (“The bloody Mary”).

Felipe II supported his wife at all times and tried to ingratiate himself with his subjects by distributing grants to the nobles loyal to the Catholic cause

Many of those persecuted were old acquaintances from Maria’s traumatic childhood. Thomas Cranmer, who as archbishop of Canterbury authorized the divorce of Henry VIII from Catherine of Aragon, was the subject of a process to deprive him of his diocese and was later sentenced to death at the stake. It was a full-blown religious persecution, but also the Queen’s efforts to finish off her political enemies. In anticipation of his wedding to Philip, the Protestant nobleman Thomas Wyatt led an uprising that reached the outskirts of London in January 1554. The coup attempt failed with the support of Londoners, Wyatt having to surrender and surrender just a month later . The rebellion ended with the executions of several relatives of Juana Gray –great-granddaughter of Henry VII of England– and of the young woman herself.

Felipe II supported his wife at all times and tried to ingratiate himself with his subjects by distributing grants to the nobles loyal to the Catholic cause and organizing jousts and tournaments for popular entertainment. These activities, which had not been celebrated in the British Isles for decades, were remembered for several generations for their magnitude, as the Hispanicist remembers. Geoffrey Parker exposes in his definitive biography on Felipe II. However, the marriage became a sad experience when a series of psychological or failed pregnancies accumulated that made it impossible for an heir to be born.

After a year in England, Philip left to meet his father in Brussels. Carlos had decided to abdicate and with it bequeath to Felipe and the archduke Fernando, his brother, their kingdoms and also their wars. Besieged on different fronts by France and Pope Paul IV, the Spanish king asked Maria for her military help, which was specifically prohibited by the marriage agreement.

María and her husband Felipe. Picture by Hans Eworth

In March 1557, the monarch returned to England for a few months and used his ability to persuade his wife, which was not a small one, to achieve her participation in a war that was going to lead to a terrible loss for England. At the gates of disaster, the Duke of Guisa In early 1558 he surprisingly conquered Calais, the last major English possession in northern France. After only seven days of siege, the English troops surrendered and surrendered the city without fighting, with the sole objective of discrediting Queen Maria.

From the loss of Calais to his death

According to tradition, Mary was so devastated by this defeat that she predicted that the word Calais would appear engraved on her heart at her death. Sad and supposedly pregnant again, the English woman claimed in those days the presence of her husband, who received the news with “Great joy and contentment” but he did little to move to London. After accepting that it was a new false pregnancy, the queen fell into a depressive state in the middle of 1558. Felipe quickly understood that if his wife died, he was going to be her stepsister, Isabel Tudor, the person with the most support to reign, so, fearing the worst, began an approach towards what would ultimately be the greatest villain of the empire.

Felipe’s original plan was to marry Isabel to a Catholic prince he trusted, the best candidate being his cousin Manuel Filiberto de Saboya, who had led his victory in San Quintín. Events, however, precipitated and the monarch himself offered to marry Elizabeth when he saw that England could move away from his control forever. In early November, Maria made a will designating her sister Elizabeth as her successor in the hope that she would leave Protestantism; a few days later he passed away at 42 years of age.

Isabel’s rise, with Felipe’s own support, thus represented a posthumous and complete victory for the decapitated Ana Bolena, who still today is equivalent in the Castilian language to being a crazy woman and trapisondista. Far from accepting Felipe’s marriage proposal, Isabel refused to return to papal obedience and remained single all her life.

The relationship between the Spanish Empire and England went from bad to worse in the following years. Isabel was implacable with the Catholic nobles who threatened her power and took all possible measures to erase the Hispanic footprint on the islands. Any chance that Catholicism would become a majority in England in the future perished with the death of Mary. However, the hispanist Geoffrey Parker points out in his work “Felipe II: the definitive biography” (Planeta, 2010) that “even without children, Catholicism would have been established in England if the queen had lived to (say) 56 years as her father”.

