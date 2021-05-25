María Teresa Campos gives the most unexpected answer to whether she prefers Sánchez or Ayuso

María Teresa Campos in ‘El Hormiguero’. (Photo: Antena 3)

El Hormiguero, the Antena 3 program presented by Pablo Motos, had this Tuesday an illustrious guest from the world of television: the journalist María Teresa Campos.

The mythical presenter of Telecinco has taken a chain jump and has spoken about her love life, the coronavirus or political issues.

At one point, Motos has asked her if she likes the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, more than the acting president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“Sorry man, I’m not a lesbian,” Campos replied. The presenter has told her that she was obsessed with sex, since at the beginning of the program they had also talked about the journalist’s last love affair.

Campos has acknowledged that he does like Sánchez: “It seems to me that there is a lot of injustice because facing that any president would have had it very hard, everything you do is bad. You take away the exits from people, you close it to those who have a restaurant or you put a curfew at the time when more drinks are taken ”.

“That has had to be done, as well as the state of alarm, the confinement and all that we have experienced. Who was going to tell him that this situation would touch him? Well, it was his turn. If you have something like that for which nobody is prepared, you can do things that you think are good and do not turn out so well and vice versa, ”he declared.

