María Teresa Campos has entered Saturday Deluxe by phone to speak with Mila Ximénez after her return to Telecinco, but she got really upset when she heard Jorge Javier Vázquez joking about how hard it must have been to be confined with Terelu: “No me it’s funny, you don’t know how he’s taken care of me. “

And it is that Jorge Javier has joked about a phrase that Mila spoke in her section of Save me, taking pity on Teresa for the misfortunes she has experienced in recent months, namely: her break with Edmundo Arrocet; confinement with his daughter Terelu; and that Carmen Borrego has been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The way in which the collaborator spoke about the subject could be misleading, and Jorge has joked that the really hard thing for María Teresa has been having to be locked up in the same house with her daughter Terelu Campos. Something that the presenter has denied, nothing else to intervene live on Saturday Deluxe.

“There is no better person to confine yourself than Terelu”

“I am not amused. There is no better person one can find to confine herself than my daughter Terelu. She has taken care of me that you cannot even imagine. There has been no one who has been able to visit me, neither with a mask nor without her.”

Jorge, laughing, has joked that, according to María Teresa, Terelu has had her “imprisoned”.

“Be careful”

The aforementioned has not yet found grace: “You laugh, laugh, but be careful.”

“When we talked, I didn’t know you had been so lonely, I had no idea. I thank you for your words, and I’m glad you were well. I imagine that if I had been alone, I would have been more paranoid.” than you, but I have been fortunate to be very well accompanied. I have enjoyed my dog ​​very much, I have come out to applaud every day … I consider that I am privileged to have had this confinement (…) Now I am already at home with my granddaughter Carmen “.

Borrego, affected by CoVid-19

In addition, the presenter has confessed that she was very upset when she found out that her daughter Carmen Borrego had been infected by the coronavirus: “Fortunately, I have overcome it because it is fine.”

Angry with Lydia Lozano too

Of course, the veteran presenter has been angry when the journalist Lydia Lozano has told her that Edmundo is “very well confined”: “I do not care exactly, I am not going to talk about that person at all now or ever again.”

“I like to hear you pissed off”

Before saying goodbye, Jorge Javier Vázquez acknowledged that he was passionate about the call and saw María Teresa Campos bounce: “I was delighted to hear you in top form, I like to hear you pissed off, because that means you are fine.”