Due to the coroavirus pandemic (COVID-19), sport is stopped in various parts of the world. We have already told you that this affected soccer and basketball fans, but they are not the only ones. We say this because he also stopped tennis activities. This is why, to entertain their fans, several professional tennis players decided to get together to make a stream of Mario Tennis Aces.

As ESPN reports, several athletes organized to celebrate the Stay at Home Slam. This is an event that will feature various sports celebrities, who will compete in a Mario Tennis Aces tournament for the Nintendo Switch. As you can imagine, the event will be broadcast live on Facebook Gaming on Sunday, May 3, at 3:00 PM, Mexico City time.

But who will participate in this tournament? They are confirmed to see teams made up of athletes and celebrities. Among the names that stand out are Maria Sharapova, a tennis player who retired last year and Serena Williams, a legend of the sport.

Next, we present you the Stay at Home Slam teams

Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid

Naomi Oasaka and Hailey Bieber

Maria Sharapova and Karlie Kloss

Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill

A tournament made for a good cause

It is important to note that this tournament will not only be for mere entertainment. In fact, everyone involved wants to help a good cause.

For this reason, each tournament participant will donate $ 25,000 USD to a charity of their choice. That is not all, since the winner will receive $ 1 MDD to donate to the institution they want.

