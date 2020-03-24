Maria Sharapova retires

Maria Sharapova, one of the last tennis superstars, retires at 32 years old. The Russian has been forced to say goodbye because of the injuries, which have prevented her from recovering her old status after her suspension for doping in 2016.

02/26/2020

Act. 02/27/2020 at 10:23

CET

Sport.es

Throughout his career Sharapova Conquered five Grand Slam singles titles, starting with Wimbledon at age 17 in 2004, when he defeated the number one seed Serena Williams in a forceful finale. Aside from her successes on the court, she monetized her beauty by becoming the female athlete with the highest advertising revenue for 11 consecutive years, according to Forbes.

Image of firms like Nike and Evian pocketed close to 30 million in 2015, a year before his doping scandal came to light and cost him the cancellation of several contratros with their main sponsors. Sharapova She was punished for using meldonium, a medication developed for cardiology conditions that helps athletes recover faster. He claimed that he had been taking it for 10 years due to a magnesium deficiency, dizziness, and a family history of diabetes. But he claimed not to know that the drug had been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances.

His suspension was reduced from two years to 15 months on appeal to the TAS, but upon returning to the world tennis circuit in 2017 he met with opposition from some tournament organizers and several rivals. Even if Sharapova He reached the semifinals on his comeback at the German Open, he never exhibited his old level again, and his only victory was in China in October 2017. He reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in 2018 and there already began a decline. inevitable, marked by injuries,

Their last game ended with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Donna Vekic at the Australian Open last month. In February, he underwent surgery on his right shoulder from which he did not recover as expected. And now Vanity Fair anticipates the announcement of her retreat.

Maria Sharapova is leaving tennis. In an exclusive essay for Vanity Fair and Vogue, the tennis legend reflects on her career, looks to her future, and asks: How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? https://t.co/q2UO5INjFI

– VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 26, 2020

