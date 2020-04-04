The tennis player Maria Sharapova has surprised everyone by revealing her phone number through their official Twitter account. The Russian, with this information, wants keep in touch with your followers during these difficult times you’re causing the coronavirus.

Maria Sharapova is confined to her United States residence, where the coronavirus is expanding very rapidly. The 32-year-old tennis player, who announced her retirement a few weeks ago, has been one of the best in recent years and has had a large number of followers who were impressed to see her share her phone number.

«I have tried to find a way to be in contact with all my followers because last week I had a great time making a video conference with 150 of you, “the Russian tennis player began by saying in a video in the tweet. “I loved that chat and I wish I was more connected to the fans because we are all going through confinement, ”Sharapova continued.

«I want you to write me what you think. I leave you a phone number and you can send me any message that will go directly to my mobile. I will answer you », concluded the video. Then, in the text, he revealed that phone number that shocked his followers, who undoubtedly began to write to him.

Not only did I just get a 310 number (hello cool cats🌴) but I’m sharing it with you — Text me! 310-564-7981. For real. Tell me how you’re doing, ask me questions, or just say hello 👋🏼 Any great recipes welcome too 😉 # community pic.twitter.com/JNCuGzJXRS

– Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 3, 2020