Maria Sakkari will be in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

06/09/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The greek player Maria sakkari, number 18 of the WTA and seed number 17, won in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-eight minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to Iga Swiatek, Polish tennis player, number 9 in the WTA and seeded number 8. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the semifinals of the championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Greek player managed to break her opponent’s service 3 times, had a 56% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 69% of the service points. As for the Polish tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, had a 54% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 57% of her service points.

Sakkari will face the Czech tennis player in the semifinals of the competition Barbora Krejcikova, number 33.

The tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Fem.) is held between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 players face, of which 128 go to the final between those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and those who are invited.