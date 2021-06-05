Maria Sakkari snatches the place of the round of 16 from Elise Mertens

06/05/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

The greek player Maria sakkari, number 18 in the WTA and seed number 17, won in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros in two hours and fifty-seven minutes by 7-5, 6 (2) -7 (7) and 6-2 to Elise mertens, Belgian tennis player, number 15 in the WTA and seed number 14. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

The Belgian tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, while the Greek player managed it 6 times. In addition, in the first service Sakkari had a 61% effectiveness, 4 double faults and achieved 59% of the service points, while his opponent had a 66% first service and 4 double faults, managing to win 57% of points to serve.

In the round of 16, Sakkari will face the American Sofia kenin, number 5 and seed number 4, next Monday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) 238 players face. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those that surpass the previous phases of the championship and those invited. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.