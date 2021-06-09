Maria Sakkari: “It’s a bit unfortunate how the ranking works”

The Greek tennis player Maria sakkari She appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what her feelings are after the victory achieved today against the Polish Iga Swiatek, in a match where the Greek surprised everyone by the level displayed to defeat the great favorite to the title.

– Excitement to qualify for their first Grand Slam semi-finals:

“I’m very excited to be able to advance to the semifinals, but I can’t celebrate much either since I don’t have a day off tomorrow. I have to stay focused for tomorrow’s game where I play for the grand final. What I have achieved today is a great achievement. I am enjoying my tennis these last days. I have people around me telling me that I am facing the great opportunity of my career “.

– Barbora Krejcikova will be her opponent in the semifinals tomorrow:

“We met in Dubai a few months ago. I did not play well that day and she had one of her best weeks. Now it will be a totally different game from the one we played. In Dubai I remember that the court was much faster, the balls were fast and I committed lots of unforced errors. I’m going to have to do my best tomorrow if I want to be victorious. I’m sure my coaches will give me a game plan to deal with it. I’m on the right track for the moment. Let’s hope to continue with this good dynamic”.

– Four players will play their first Grand Slam semifinals for the first time:

“The four players who are in the semifinals are having a great year. It is a bit unfortunate the way the rankings are working, since they do not represent at all the level that is right now in the circuit. That is why it seems that what We have achieved so far it is a surprise. Pavlyuchenkova played very well in Madrid. Barbora played the final in Dubai and is doing a good tour on land … It is true that more surprises occur in the women’s team than in the men’s, but it is what there is. We are four good players who are fighting to win a title. “

– Greece has two tennis players in the semifinals:

“In Greece tennis is not a very visible sport, but now what we are doing is possibly gaining importance. Football is over. Basketball is over. Now tennis is the center of attention. Stefanos and I get along very well. We have known each other since we were very little and we see each other here in Paris every day. We constantly dine on his team and mine. I am very happy with how things are going here at Roland Garros. These are very exciting times for Greek tennis. ” Sakkari concluded that tomorrow she will play in the second women’s semifinal.