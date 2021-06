If there was a clear favorite to win the title in Roland Garros 2021 that was Iga Swiatek. The Polish woman was showing an excellent level of play, but she ran into an immeasurable Maria sakkari, who with her usual claw, tactical intelligence and shooting power, completely dislodged the reigning champion of the tournament. Swiatek requested medical assistance when she felt discomfort in her left thigh during the second set, but that did not overshadow the great victory of the Greek, 6-4 6-4.