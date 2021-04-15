María Pedraza returns to ‘Toy Boy’ in its season 2

Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Álex González, Michele Morrone Y Federica Sabatini join ‘Toy boy‘in its second season.Jesus Mosquera, Cristina Castano Y Maria Pedraza They will reprise their leading roles.After its premiere on ATRESplayer PREMIUM, the new season will be able to be followed on Netflix.

‘Toy boy‘, the original Atresmedia TV series that Antena 3 premiered in September 2019, will have new chapters that can be seen for the first time on ATRESplayer PREMIUM and, after being broadcast on this platform, they have reached the whole world thanks to Netflix thanks to an agreement between both parties.

The success of its first season, created by Cesar Benitez, Juan Carlos Cueto placeholder image Y Rocío Martínez, has not only allowed the format to be deployed on Netflix, but also to record a second batch that will once again feature its leading star: Maria Pedraza. Although there is still no official confirmation, we can deduce it from this photo that appears on the series’ official Instagram account and in which the actress is mentioned. Something that makes sense, since the shooting of ‘The Crystal Girls’, Jota Linares’ third film, has just finished, so he would have availability to join the series.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As 20 minutes advanced, the new chapters will also have a luxury signing: Alex Gonzalez, which joins those already announced Michele morrone (‘365 DNI’, ‘Medici’) and Federica Sabatini (‘Suburra’). What has not yet been revealed is what character the actor will play, whom we just saw in the series ‘3 roads’, from Amazon Prime Video, Pablo Roa Y Fernando Sancristóbal they will coordinate the script team in which they are Fran Carballal, Nerea Gil, Enrique Lojo, Pablo Manchado Y Veronica Marzá. The new episodes, which will begin filming shortly in the same locations on the Costa del Sol where the first batch was filmed, will feature the main cast, with Jesus Mosquera and, Cristina Castano to the head.

Michele morrone

Although at the end of the first season we saw how Hugo Beltrán managed to prove his innocence, the enemies he has won in the process have wanted to collect his debt. A bomb in the Inferno has shattered the dreams of the Toy Boys and left Triana on the brink of death, but who could it be? Although the wounds between the Rojas and the Medinas remain open, it seems that for the moment they have buried the hatchet.

Federica Sabatini

In addition, Macarena has disappeared from the city to detoxify in a clinic for her addiction to sex, Commissioner Zapata has retired and Benigna is too busy trying to keep control of Medina-Rojas. Everything points to Triana’s killer being at One Per Cent, Marbella’s new luxury strip club. So the Toy Boys start dancing there, eager to find out the truth. But El Turco and Rania, the Italian brothers who run it, are not willing to let anyone uncover the secrets of their premises. After all, it is impossible to build an empire on the Costa del Sol without getting blood on your hands.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io