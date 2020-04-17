Maria Patiño It is especially sensitive due to the health crisis that the coronavirus in Spain, but she is also very disappointed with the performance of politicians. The journalist confessed in Sálvame this Friday that she is not afraid of contagion, but a feeling of “not feeling safe.” “I have a feeling of insecurity, of not knowing who is telling me the truth and of little faith“she commented very discouraged.

When Jorge Javier Vázquez She wanted to know if she feels cheated, she replied that she is “disappointed with the political class in general”. “Not to mention games, I think they should take better care of us and give us more peace of mind.” Although he avoided naming any political formation, he does believe that the government of Pedro Sánchez has a responsibility. “It is not a question of political ideology and I do not know if it is good or bad, but I am not a fundamentalist person.”

Patiño confessed that he had a worse time at the beginning of the state of alarm, but on Friday he got up badly when he saw that “the figures don’t add up. “I understand that there is no bad faith in anything and I do not think that things have been done with bad intention, but there is a point of humility that is lacking in the people who lead us.”

In this sense, he acknowledged that he would have liked to hear phrases such as “we do not know what we are facing”, “every day we discover something new”, “give us a little time” or “we are trying to put all the means to take care of you” . “This kind of speech would give me more peace than a ‘no, don’t worry, this is going to end,” he said.

The collaborator acknowledged that she spent a long time crying and believes that many people feel identified with her. “What makes me angry is that no one has been able to apologize, I don’t understand it,” she said, very upset.

Share

Send

Flipping

Tweet

Share

Shake it

Pine

To print

Send





.