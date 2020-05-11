© Mediaset

One more week, the magazine ‘Qué Me Dices!’ It is already in your kiosk with the funniest themes in the world of the heart. Run to the kiosk to know why María Patiño is accumulating the ‘zascas’ against. The collaborator of ‘Sálvame’ has always proved to be a very strong woman, but these last few weeks have not been easy. He has been receiving ‘zascas’ from his peers for days, just when he has acknowledged being “excessively sensitive” due to confinement. “Now more than ever you have to scream ‘I love you’. I have no spare friends,” she said through tears. However, instead of having the support of their own, the presenter of ‘Socialité’ has had to face the attacks of Alba Carrillo and Alejandra Rubio. The first assured in ‘Viva la vida’ that María had given him a most macho comment. “She told me that while she had been working, what I had done was throw myself at athletes in the dressing rooms,” he explained. Terelu’s daughter (whom she defended only a few weeks ago in her fight with Lydia Lozano) joined the attack: “You said about me that I only care about the outfit I wear when I come to TV, that I don’t prepare the songs for myself.”

But surely for her the worst is her situation with Jorge Javier. A few weeks ago, Maria admitted that their friendship was reeling: “We are in crisis”. He said he saw in Jorge “many stubs” of pride and assured: “I have not felt good working with you in the last days.” Things have not improved and the ‘owner of the farmhouse’ seems to like to make it clear even to the audience, presuming that he is happy to have blocked it on WhatsApp …

He beat Nuria Marín

© Telecinco

Nuría Marín ‘loses’ the duel against María Patiño for ‘Socialité’

Despite the attacks of her peers, Maria can feel proud of her work: her audience loves her! ‘Socialité’ decided to launch a survey: “Who do you want to present the program? María or her substitute on vacation, Nuria Marín?” The result was overwhelming. 72 percent of viewers prefer Patiño.

Jorge Javier, the dyeing

© Borja B. Leaves – .

Jorge Javier Vazquez at a Pronokal event

It must be hard for Maria to see where a friendship of more than 20 years is. The journalist and the presenter had a new live confrontation dealing with the topic ‘Merlos Place’ and María had to remind him: “Although we have blocked ourselves, we have to work together, we can talk to each other on set.”

Alejandra and Alba, a brunette and a blonde

© Instagram

Alba Carrillo and Alejandra Rubio charge against María Patiño

Alejandra Rubio and Alba Carrillo have not stopped working during the pandemic. It seems that they want to earn a chair facing the ‘new normal’ and have decided to take it with Maria. “I have fallen awfully on her since I left ‘GH VIP’. I am the type of woman she hates,” explained Feliciano’s ex. “He said that I only care about my outfit,” says Terelu’s daughter despite Patiño defending her in her fight with Lydia.

© Hearst

