María Patiño became the unexpected protagonist of ‘Saturday deluxe’ because of a gummy bear. That caused the presenter to drop a tooth during the advertising. Upon returning from the ad unit, Jorge Javier Vázquez and Lydia Lozano confessed the reason for their laughter.

María Patiño, in ‘Saturday deluxe’

« Lydia was eating gummy bears and I asked her. I took two and with the second one my tooth fell out, they were a little hard, they would be out of date « , explained Patiño while trying not to notice the absence of the dental prosthesis in your mouth. All in all, he clarified that his dentist was watching the program and that this Sunday in ‘Socialité’ he would already have the cover properly placed: « He told me to put it on at eleven, so I will have all my teeth », he pointed out. « They are going to do it to you live tomorrow, » Jorge Javier dropped.

María Patiño HISTORY of Spain ???????????????????????????? # deluxedaldón pic.twitter.com/MgrLmWrY1P – ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@LaDramaQueenSoy) June 13, 2020

The presenter pulled humor and he asked Patiño to lend him his dental piece to show it to the camera: « This is the tooth, an ivory color as they say, » Jorge Javier said ironically.. Meanwhile, Ana María Aldón -and Ortega Cano on the other side of the video call- waited patiently for the moment of her interview as a guest star of the night after her second place in ‘Survivientes 2020’.

Tension with Carmen Borrego

Minutes before, Patiño had lived through the most tense moment of the night when he met again with Carmen Borrego, whom just a week ago he called « bad companion », « false », « liar » and « swindler ». LA little girl from Las Campos understands that Patiño spent « a lot » and acknowledged that years ago she had suffered « panic attacks » from her discussions in ‘Save me’ and ‘Saturday Deluxe’.