María Patiño is scared because she thinks her set is on fire … and it was an image

The presenter María Patiño is easy to scare, that’s why in her Socialité program and others like Sálvame, they enjoy giving her scares, to see her reactions. Sometimes she gets scared by herself, as happened this Saturday, in this case in Saturday Deluxe.

The presenter, at one point, interrupts the program to say to those behind the cameras: “One question: smoke is coming out of there“he says with an alarmed face, as if something is on fire.

But the point is that the smoke did not exist, it was just an image of it projected on the giant screen that the presenter had behind.

The collaborators were divided among those who laughed and those who tried to explain to the presenter that it was just an image.

“Okay, isn’t that real smoke?” the presenter tried to assure herself, still worried about the presence of that element on the set.

“The thing is I was seeing smoke behind Agatha and it wasn’t going to be that the two of them …“, María Patiño ended up explaining, since she had Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada on the guest set, who, very calm, told her” if you don’t know how I run … “.