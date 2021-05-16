María Patiño defends Carlota Corredera from the attacks of Olga Moreno’s sister

The presenter of Socialité María Patiño has left in defense of his partner Carlota Corredera to the attacks and threats received this week by Raquel Moreno, Olga Moreno’s sister.

The sister-in-law of Antonio David Flores charged hard this week against Carlota Corredera for the defense that she has made of Rocío Carrasco. “This lady is only fixated on my sister and our family. Carlota, I’m coming for you too!“, he indicated.

After Carlota Corredera’s reaction to these threats in a post on Instagram, she has now been her partner in Telecinco, Maria Patiño, who wanted to comment on the matter and defend the Galician.

“May l come to understand the pain of the family and that they are having a bad time, “said Patiño in Socialité, where these threats were echoed to Carlota Corredera.

However, the presenter has indicated that “there are many ways to defend“to Olga Moreno without the need to threaten anyone, and she has disagreed with the form chosen by Antonio David’s sister-in-law.

“What not to do is attack so low as the sister has done to my companion Carlota Corredera “, has reproached Patiño.