María Patiño apologizes to Carlota Corredera for having questioned Rocío Carrasco: “I lacked tools”

This Friday and after the interview with Lucía Dominguín, in the Deluxe broadcast on Telecinco they went to talk about Rocío Carrasco’s documentary, with an interview with Carlota Corredera in which she elaborated on the phenomenon it has caused and its consequences.

Although María Patiño, who had to present this Friday, announced that after the gathering she had something important to say, she finally could not contain herself and said earlier than she had planned a few words that moved Carlota Corredera.

“Let’s not ask that what is on the street is not on TV. I have to say that I have seen myself devoid of tools when it comes to understanding the story of Rocío Carrasco. I believed that it was enough to listen and interview victims of gender violence, that my background and my experiences served to dictate what I thought … “the journalist began in an honest monologue.

“I didn’t know what gaslight or vicarious violence was. The terminology, for me, didn’t exist.”

Then he listed what he believed to have been some of his mistakes or shortcomings: “I didn’t know what gaslight or vicarious violence was. I have read more, the episodes were not enough for me … it was not as smart as I thought, the terminology did not exist for me. I thought a bruise was enough. I was unaware of the conflict between parents and adolescents. “

He then went on to apologize and, in turn, illustrated the great gulf that has opened between the collaborators of Sálvame the docuseries. “Regarding this topic, I’m just going to try to keep learning. Carlota, I want to ask you my sincerest apologies, I have not made it easy for you. I have defended my ego more than instead of thinking that there was a third person. I’ve been awake nights without stopping to think. Why have we disunited? We no longer look at each other“, said Patiño, while Corredera was in tears.

Then, the presenter of Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive explained how she had lived all those disagreements from her position: “Above the program is my family and here are people who I consider my family. that what just happened happened, although I did not expect or need you to do it in public, Maria … I’ve missed you so much“, he expressed without being able to contain the emotion.