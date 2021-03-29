Maria Pallicer and Joan Florit prevail on the ‘Trail dels Barrancs’ in Menorca

03/29/2021 at 11:22 AM CEST

The first edition of the ‘Trail dels Barrancs’, in charge of opening the racing league Illa dels Trails, closed with the victory of Joan Florit and Maria Pallicer, with a time of 2:45:15 and 3:21:46, respectively.

The event, which is sponsored by the Fundació Foment del Turisme de Menorca and the Sport HG brand, filled the roads of the municipality of Alaior with athletes, with a colorful arrival at the municipal sports center.

At 8.30 am, the simultaneous starts were given at the Alaior sports center of 38 km, in Sant Tomàs, of 21 km, and in Torre den Galmés, of 15 km. The outputs, which were made following the strict security protocol, were given in groups of 50 participants separated by cones and with a separation of one minute.

In the 38 kms, Joan Florit set the pace from the first stride, distancing himself from a group of Catalan runners, who tried to follow in the wake until the middle of the race, the Alaiorense closed the victory. Oriol Barbany (2:54:20) and Pau Galí (3:00:24) completed the podium.

The female career had a stronger emotional charge with an exit in which Pallicer and Laia Díez controlled each other waiting for the failure of the other. Ferreries took advantage of it to, in Son Bou, break the equality and leave alone towards victory. Laia Díez tried (3:27:07) but could not come back and finished second ahead of the ciutadellenca Mari Allès (3:41:46).

In the 21 km, Sergi Reurer confirmed his status as a favorite with a carrerón (1:31:51) while Ana Buenos set a very strong pace from Sant Tomàs.

In men, Biel Company (1:33:36) tried everything but it was not enough and the silver was hung ahead of Marc López Moll (1:35:36). In women, Bueno never found a rival and crossed the finish line in first place ahead of Marga Roig (2:10:20) and Isabel Martín (2:10:54).

In the 15 kms, Javier Lorente and Jon Fernández shared the first place when entering the goal together with a time of 1:02:26. Enric Pons was third with 1:05:14. In women, the victory went to Cati Vives (1:18:14), who finished ahead of Mónica Bosch (1:19:48) and Maria Gelabert (1:20:15).

At the end of the race, the trophies were awarded in a ceremony attended by José Luis Benejam, Mayor of Alaior, Miquel Àngel Maria, Minister of Sports, Elena Costa, Manager of the Fundació Foment del Turisme de Menorca and Rafel Quintana, Alderman of Sports of Alaior.